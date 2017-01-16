Socail icons

Sistine Chapel

Culture

Five things you may not know about the Sistine Chapel
Marie Taglioni

Heroes-villains

Dancer on Wings: Marie Taglioni
dining tips in italy

Travel Tips

8 American Dining Customs You Won't Find in Italy
Tuscany

Itinerary in San Gimignano and Volterra
skiing in Italy

Activities

Top 10 Skiing Places in Italy
Arab Norman Palermo UNESCO

Art

The Arab-Norman Itinerary of Palermo
5 things italians are good at

Life in Italy

5 Things Italians are good at
san nicolò di bari

Religion

San Nicolò di Bari - The Original Santa Claus
how to make pizza

Italian Food

How to cook Pizza at Home
cesare borgia

Heroes-villains

Cesare Borgia
travel tips italy
Jan 16, 2017
10 Tourist Tips for Transportation While in Italy
Different travel options in Italy
covers of american songs in italian
Jan 16, 2017
Original American Songs covered in Italian
Did you know there are Italian versions of some of America's most cherished tunes?
Jan 16, 2017
Life in Italy 1970s to 1980s
From social and political commitment to the pop era
chievo verona
Jan 13, 2017
Chievo Verona football team
An underdog story
shopping in italy
Jan 13, 2017
10 Tips for Shopping in Italy
A useful article if you are traveling to Italy
italian writers
Jan 13, 2017
Italian Writers
An introduction to Italian writers
good luck in italy
Jan 13, 2017
Good Luck on Friday the 13th
How to ward off Friday 13
ferrari racing italian car
Jan 13, 2017
Ferrari: a racing myth
Italian pride
Marie Taglioni
Jan 13, 2017
Dancer on Wings: Marie Taglioni
Marie Taglioni, a great Italian ballerina
Sistine Chapel
Jan 12, 2017
Five things you may not know about the Sistine Chapel
One of Rome's best known landmarks, but do we know everything about it?
Jan 12, 2017
Matthew Fox
Matthew Fox and Italy
alta via monti liguri
Jan 12, 2017
La Alta Via dei Monti Liguri
An untouched environment of extraordinary beauty

